Google to FCC: ISPs Provide No Separate Service to Edge

Google has told the FCC that ISPs provide no separate service to edge providers that the FCC could classify under Title II.

Under the FCC's proposed new network neutrality rules, it intends to reach possible interconnection-related problems using a general conduct standard under Sec. 706 authority, but it also posits that there are two separate services, one access service provided by ISPs to their customers and another to edge providers like Google and Netflix via interconnections.

"[I]f a court finds that it is necessary to classify the service that broadband providers make available to 'edge providers,' it, too, is a Title II telecommunications service," the FCC said in a fact sheet outlining the draft of the new order, which is to be voted on Feb. 26.

