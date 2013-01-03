Google Fans, Foes Weigh In on FTC Decision

Reaction was swift, and mixed, to the Federal TradeCommission's settlement with Google over allegations of anticompetitive

conduct.

That "mixed" reaction even extended to two

different groups, both of which claim Microsoft among its membership.

Ed Black, president of the Computer and Communications

Industry Association, whose members include Google and Google critic and search

competitor Microsoft, called the FTC's decision not to proceed with a case

against Google for anticompetitive search allegations "the right

call."

"As this investigation illustrates, the market for answering

consumers' questions is dynamic and changing rapidly," Black said in a

statement. "Traditional search engines are just one part of this expanding

ecosystem. Locking Google or any company into a 1998 version of Web

search would have harmed users and sent the wrong signal to companies looking

to evolve their business models to effectively compete in the rapidly evolving Internet

marketplace."

But Black also found cause for concern, specifically

Google's voluntary commitment to allow entities to opt out of its specialized

results pages, which he sees as a potential threat to fair use rights. "I

understand why Google, which has been offering websites an opt-out provision

for some time now, was willing to offer additional opt-outs for its specialized

results pages, but we do not believe the company was under any legal obligation

to do so. Other companies should not interpret this agreement as

diminishing their fair use rights in any way," he said.

The Progressive Policy Institute also saw the FTC decision

as the right one. "The FTC has shown how regulators can be innovation-friendly,"

said PPI chief economic strategist Michael Mandel in a statement. "Given the

importance of innovation for American job growth and competitiveness, the FTC

is setting a great example for other agencies."

FairSearch.org, whose members include Google search

competitors Expedia, Hotwire, Kayak -- and Microsoft -- called the FTC decision

"disappointing and premature, coming just weeks before the company is

expected to make a formal and detailed proposal to resolve the four abuses of

dominance identified by the European Commission, first among them biased

display of its own properties in search results."

According to a source on background, Microsoft was planning

to weigh in on its own blog, likely making clear it came down on the

"disappointed" side of the ledger.

The American Antitrust Institute had taken no position on

the investigation because it could not reach a consensus on what law Google had

violated or what remedy would be effective.

The FTC closed its search investigation into Google without

a finding that it represented actionable anticompetitive conduct, but Google

separate volunteered changes to its search business that are binding and

enforceable.

"The issues relating to search manipulation allegations

are complex, not only with respect to pinning down a theory of antitrust

liability but also with respect to determining an effective remedy once

liability has been determined," AAI said in a statement. "While we

would have preferred to see a consent order that binds Google, it is

nevertheless significant that Google has made commitments that deal with many

of the most important allegations. We believe the result will be more

transparency for the user, more flexibility for advertisers to leave Google,

and fewer complaints about screen scraping. The FTC must monitor on-going

activities to ensure that these commitments are adequate."