Google 'Fair Use' Victory Applauded

The Computer & Communications Industry Association says Google's victory in a federal district court case hinging on "fair use" is "a step" towards the kind of interoperability that is key to the tech industry.

The jury ruled that Google's use of Java programming language in its Android phones was fair use and not copyright violation, as Oracle had contented in suing the search giant.

“While the legal process may still be ongoing, this is an important win for software developers everywhere and it promotes innovation," said CCIA president Ed Black. "The issue in this case, whether the use of application programming interfaces (APIs) is a violation of copyright law, has major ramifications for the entire technology industry. APIs are important building blocks for all software."

Public Knowledge, arguably the leading voice on fair use issues, was equally pleased.

“The jury's finding of fair use in the Oracle v. Google case is great news for software developers and users," said John Bergmayer, senior staff attorney at Public Knowledge. "Software developers always have been, and should continue to be, free to develop new products that are compatible with other pieces of software."