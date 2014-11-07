Google Exec Added to Tech Partnership Forum

Google D.C. public policy exec Heather West is the latest addition to the lineup for the LGBT Technology Partnership's second annual fall policy forum Nov. 12 in Washington, which will deal with net neutrality and Big Data, among other issues. The event is being live streamed here.

Partnership executive director Chris Wood reached out to FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn to keynote but she had a conflict — she is already keynoting an American Enterprise Institute forum on revamping the FCC's Lifeline subsidy program.

The partnership's mission is to reach out to policymakers to ensure that the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community is represented in discussions about the impact of media and telecommunications.

