Google, CEA Team on Debate Video Wall

Look out, CNN -- Google and the Consumer Electronics

Association (CEA) have their own election-related magic video wall.

Google and CEA promoted on Tuesday their joint launch of

"Insights from the 2012 Debates," a "state-of-the-art digital

wall" that will travel to all the presidential and vice presidential

debates, starting Wednesday in Denver.

It will provide displays of debate-related search trends and

user-generated content from Google Plus.

Broadcast and cable reporters will be able to access the

wall for stories, with CEA staff on site to "manage the process and keep

things running smoothly," according to a CEA spokesperson.

"Technology is transforming the political process from one

that watches votes from afar, to one in which people can participate, engage

and shape in a democratic way," said Susan Molinari, Google's vice president of

public policy and government affairs.

For Google, the wall is an extension of its campaign news hub.