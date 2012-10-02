Google, CEA Team on Debate Video Wall
Look out, CNN -- Google and the Consumer Electronics
Association (CEA) have their own election-related magic video wall.
Google and CEA promoted on Tuesday their joint launch of
"Insights from the 2012 Debates," a "state-of-the-art digital
wall" that will travel to all the presidential and vice presidential
debates, starting Wednesday in Denver.
It will provide displays of debate-related search trends and
user-generated content from Google Plus.
Broadcast and cable reporters will be able to access the
wall for stories, with CEA staff on site to "manage the process and keep
things running smoothly," according to a CEA spokesperson.
"Technology is transforming the political process from one
that watches votes from afar, to one in which people can participate, engage
and shape in a democratic way," said Susan Molinari, Google's vice president of
public policy and government affairs.
For Google, the wall is an extension of its campaign news hub.
