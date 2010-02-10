Google to Build Its Own Killer App Network

Google is getting into the broadband network business, at

The company has been pushing the FCC to require higher

baseline speeds as part of the national broadband plan, but has decided to take

The company announced Wednesday (Feb. 10) that it would

build fiber-to-the home network test beds in various locations, delivering 1

gigabit per second to some 50,000 customers at what it called a

"competitive" price, with the goal of multiplying that customer base

Setting itself up as something of a private industry variant

of the government entities--NTIA, USDA--seeking bids for broadband stimulus

build-out funds, Google is soliciting RFI's (request for information) from municipalities

The RFI was issued Wednesday and cities and communities will

"We've urged the FCC to look at new and creative ways

to get there in its National Broadband Plan, and today we're announcing an

experiment of our own," said the

Google is essentially looking to demonstrate the type of

network it has argued is needed to handle all the killer apps and the HD video

The company says it will give application developers a place

to put those bandwidth-hungry apps, provide lessons learned from building fiber

networks and, in a nod to its support for network neutrality, says it will be

an "open access" network, with choice of multiple providers and

Google launched a WiFi network in its hometown of Mountain View, Calif.,

in 2006, and said Wednesday this would be a similar kind of test for wired

"Google's project will show the benefits of the open

access model, where the owner of the network offers third parties the ability

to provide services over their infrastructure," said the Open Internet

Coalition in a statement. "Additionally, Google will operate its network

on a neutral basis, embracing net neutrality as an operating principle. We hope

this will serve as an example to other network operators that the open model

should not be feared, but should be emulated. Profit and openness are mistakenly

seen to be in conflict; in fact we believe they are synergistic and amplifying."



"Big

broadband creates big opportunities," said FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski in response to the Google announcement. "This significant

trial will provide an American test bed for the next generation of innovative,

high-speed Internet apps, devices, and services. The FCC's National Broadband

Plan will build upon such private-sector initiatives and will include

recommendations for facilitating and accelerating greater investment in

