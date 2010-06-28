Goldberger Joins Neustar as VP of Regulatory Affairs

Aaron Goldberger, former senior legal advisor to the FCC's Wireless Bureau chief and a legal advisor to then-Chairman Kevin Martin, has joined Neustar as VP, regulatory affairs, primarily representing the company before the FCC, as well as with industry groups and associations.

Neustar is a Sterling, Va.-based third-party provider of managed voice, video and data services.

Goldberger's FCC resume also included advising former Commissioner Deborah Taylor Tate and was acting deputy director of the FCC's Office of Legislative Affairs.