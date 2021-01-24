'Godzilla vs Kong' to Debut on HBO Max in March

HBO Max will stream Warner Bros' monster-themed movie 'Godzilla vs Kong' on March 26, day and date with the film's theatrical release.

The film, which brings together two of the most famous movie monsters of all time, was initially scheduled to be released in May, but settled in on a March release date. Godzilla vs Kong, which will air on HBO Max for 31 days along with its theatrical run, is one of several 2021 Warner Bros' films that will premiere side-by-side on the streaming service and in theaters.

Godzilla vs Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir.

According to Warner Bros., "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."