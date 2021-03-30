‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Debuts on HBO Max March 31

HBO Max will premiere Godzilla vs Kong movie on March 31 at the same time the film debuts in theaters.

The movie, which is rated PG-13, brings together movie monster legends King Kong and Godzilla as they meet in a “spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance,” according to HBO Max.

The Warner Bros.-produced film is the fourth installment in the monster movie franchise that began with 2014’s Godzilla, and continued with 2017’s Kong: Skull Island and 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The movie is one of several 2021 Warner Bros' films that will premiere side-by-side on the streaming service and in theaters.

Godzilla vs. Kong stars Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler and Alexander Skarsgård.

