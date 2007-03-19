GM of WSOC Lee Armstrong Retires
Lee Armstrong announced that she’ll retire from WSOC Charlotte in June. According to an AP story, Armstrong is the first female general manager of a Cox Communications station.
Armstrong became general manager at ABC affiliate WSOC in 2000, along with sister station WAXN. Prior to that, she was G.M. at WHIO Dayton. She's wrapping up a 37-year television career.
