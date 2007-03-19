Trending

GM of WSOC Lee Armstrong Retires

By

Lee Armstrong announced that she’ll retire from WSOC Charlotte in June. According to an AP story, Armstrong is the first female general manager of a Cox Communications  station.

Armstrong became general manager at ABC affiliate WSOC in 2000, along with sister station WAXN. Prior to that, she was G.M. at WHIO Dayton. She's wrapping up a 37-year television career.