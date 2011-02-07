Global Crossing: FCC Should Regulate Internet Interconnection Fees

Global Crossing urged the Federal Communications Commission to

regulate interconnection pricing of last-mile Internet service

providers, saying the dispute between Comcast and Level 3 Communications

shows broadband ISPs are "distorting" the economics of traditional

peering relationships.

Level 3, after winning a content delivery network contract with Netflix to stream video to subscribers, in November accused Comcast of erecting a "toll booth" on the Internet after the MSO requested payment to handle the increased bandwidth load. The Comcast fees violate the FCC's Open Internet rules, Level 3 argues.

Comcast

has characterized the standoff as a run-of-the-mill business

negotiation. It said the new interconnection fees were appropriate

because Level 3 was suddenly dumping a disproportionate amount of

traffic onto the cable operator's network.

Now network services

provider Global Crossing -- which like Level 3 serves business Internet

customers and not residential subscribers -- has officially weighed in

on Level 3's side of the dispute.

