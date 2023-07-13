Glenn Berk Named WITI Milwaukee Senior VP/GM as Chuck Steinmetz Announces Retirement

Glenn Berk has been named senior VP and general manager of Fox-owned WITI Milwaukee, with the station’s longtime general manager, Chuck Steinmetz, announcing his retirement. Steinmetz has been with Fox 6 for 27 years.

Berke has spent the last nine years as VP and general sales manager for Fox’s WFLD/WPWR Chicago.

“We would like to thank Chuck for his dedication to Fox 6 and congratulate him on a seasoned career of consistent success,” Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations, said. “Over the past 20 years with FTS, Glenn has proven himself to be a valuable asset to the FTS sales team. He is a great example of the depth of our bench and promoting talented people from within our group. I know that his experience and drive will ensure the continued success of this important television station.”

Steinmetz has been with WITI since 1996. He has been senior VP and general manager since 2001, after his promotion from VP and general sales manager, and before that, local sales manager. Previously, Steinmetz was at KTVX Salt Lake City and KMSP Minneapolis.

“Over the last 36 years I have worked with some of the best and most talented people this industry has to offer, many of them at WITI Fox 6,” Steinmetz said. “My sincere thank you to everyone at the station who work so hard every day to make a difference. I couldn’t be more pleased to pass the baton to Glenn, who will continue the growth of Fox 6 and take the team to new heights.”

Berk has been with Fox Television Stations for over 20 years. Prior to Chicago, he worked as VP and general sales manager at WHBQ Memphis and national sales manager at WTXF Philadelphia.

“I’m incredibly excited for the tremendous opportunity to lead such a talented team at WITI. As a native Midwesterner, I understand what Milwaukeeans value and cannot wait to begin immersing myself in this community. I’m grateful for my time at WFLD which fully prepared me for such a perfect fit in Milwaukee,” said Berk.