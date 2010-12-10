'Glee's Jane Lynch To Appear At FCC

Glee's

resident Grinch, Jane Lynch, will participate remotely in the FCC's first

Generation Mobile forum on Dec. 14.

The forum, hosted by FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski and Rosalind Wiseman, author of Queen

Bees and Wannabes, will feature two panel sessions with teens, parents,

educators and experts trying to help parents navigate the world of texting with

the goal of "Commonsense and responsible use of technology."

Lynch and Wiseman are members of LG's Text Ed Council,

which is "spreading the word" about misuse of the technology, from

sexting to texting while driving to "mobile bullying."

The Pew Internet and American Life project will also be unveiling the

findings from a study, "Kids and Mobile Phones."