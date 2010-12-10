'Glee's Jane Lynch To Appear At FCC
Glee's
resident Grinch, Jane Lynch, will participate remotely in the FCC's first
Generation Mobile forum on Dec. 14.
The forum, hosted by FCC Chairman Julius
Genachowski and Rosalind Wiseman, author of Queen
Bees and Wannabes, will feature two panel sessions with teens, parents,
educators and experts trying to help parents navigate the world of texting with
the goal of "Commonsense and responsible use of technology."
Lynch and Wiseman are members of LG's Text Ed Council,
which is "spreading the word" about misuse of the technology, from
sexting to texting while driving to "mobile bullying."
The Pew Internet and American Life project will also be unveiling the
findings from a study, "Kids and Mobile Phones."
