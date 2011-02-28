GLAAD,NHMC Launching Indecency Complaint CampaignAgainst Liberman

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, with some

help from the National Hispanic Media Coalition is filing an indecency

complaint against Spanish-language KRCA Los Angeles and licensee/program

distributor Liberman Broadasting over broadcasts of daytime

Spanish-language talk show José Luis Sin Censura

(José Luis Uncensored).

The complaint

alleges the show is obscene, indecent and profane, and provides transcripts and

photos to illustrate the allegations.

Streamed video clips allegedly from the show supplied

by GLAAD feature pixilated nudity and a mix of bleeped and un-bleeped

cursing and anti-gay slurs as well as violent outbursts from angry audience

members.

"For years Liberman has ignored concerns from viewers

as well as revenue loss from advertisers pulling spots," said GLAAD President

Jarrett Barrios. "This material is some of the most violent and offensive on

television today and the FCC should hold the broadcaster responsible for airing

material which is putting gay and lesbian people in harm's way." Liberman

execs had not returned a call or e-mails for comment at press time.

According to GLAAD, it met with the station owner in 2005

and asked it to cut out the cursing, slurs and violence, but that did not

happen.

It also says that after that protest several advertisers pulled ads. A

spokesman said GLAAD would renew its call to advertisers to avoid the

show.

The show also airs on Liberman's Estrella TV

network in 37 other markets, which the company says reaches over 77% of Hispanic

TV households, including in Miami, New York and Houston, according to

GLAAD.

GLAAD said it is teaming up with the Women's Media

Center for an online campaign urging supporters of its complaint to send

e-mails to the FCC supporting their complaint or filing their own individual

complaints in other markets.

"In over twenty episodes that aired between June 18 and

Dec. 7, 2010, the program contained images and language of the nature that is

never displayed or is bleeped out of pre-taped English-language programs of the

same nature," said GLAAD. "This program is way overboard, and goes far

beyond a fleeting moment of expletives or nudity," said NHMC

President Alex Nogales in a statement announcing the complaint. "José Luis makes Jerry Springer look like Mr.

Rogers."

The FCC has found nudity and language in Spanish-language

broadcast fare to be indecent in the past, and bleeping and blurring are not

absolute shields against indecency findings. An FCC spokesperson pointed to

several findings against Spanish-language broadcasts in the past,

including against a pair of Puerto Rican stations for cursing. "The FCC

translates," said the spokesperson, "and whether it is in Spanish or

English makes no difference" to whether it is actionable.

The FCC has not issued any indecency finding against a

station, English-language or Spanish-language, in over three years,

due in part to court challenges to its authority to regulate indecency. Most

recently, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals held that the FCC's indecency enforcementpolicy is unconstitutionally vague and chilling,

a decision the government is preparing to appeal to the Supreme Court.

"Regardless of FCC authority being litigated in the courts,

the FCC's history of enforcement of Spanish-language media is substandard,"

said Nogales. "This was the case long before the indecency litigation began."