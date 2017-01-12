Giuliani to Advise Trump on Cybersecurity

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani will advise the Donald Trump Administration on cybersecurity but in an unofficial capacity.

The Trump transition team said Thursday that Giuliani, who is a private consultant and chairman of the global cybersecurity practice at Greenberg Traurig, will "be sharing his expertise and insight as a trusted friend."

In addition, the President-elect plans to hold a series of meetings with senior execs "from companies which have faced or are facing challenges similar to those facing the government and public entities today, such as hacking, intrusions, disruptions, manipulations, theft of data and identities, and securing information technology infrastructure," which does not narrow the field much given the scope of cyber attacks.

The meetings appear to be more about information-gathering than policymaking. "No consensus advice or recommendations resulting from group deliberations or interaction is expected or will be solicited," the transition team said.

"As the use of modern communications and technology has moved forward at unparalleled speed the necessary defenses have lagged behind. The President-elect recognizes that this needs immediate attention and input from private sector leaders to help the government plan to make us more secure," the team said in announcing Giuliani's ex officio role.

Trump has said cybersecurity and preventing hacking is a priority and made that point again in his press conference Wednesday. He has said he wants a plan on combating cybercrime ASAP once he takes over Jan. 20.