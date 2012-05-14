Gibbs Wins 'Jeopardy' Monday Showdown With O'Leary, Matthews

Former White house press secretary Robert Gibbs won Monday night's Jeopardy showdown against CNN's Lizzie O'Leary and MSNBC's Chris Matthews, scoring $50,000 for his favorite charity, the Pine Hills Literacy Project.

Matthews and O'Leary collected $10,000 apiece as runner-ups for their respective charities.

None of the three got the right answer, but Gibbs risked the least.

Washington power players -- journalists and politicos -- are squaring off all week for charity on the syndicated game show.