Trending

Gibbs Wins 'Jeopardy' Monday Showdown With O'Leary, Matthews

By

Former White house press secretary Robert Gibbs won Monday night's Jeopardy showdown against CNN's Lizzie O'Leary and MSNBC's Chris Matthews, scoring $50,000 for his favorite charity, the Pine Hills Literacy Project.

Matthews and O'Leary collected $10,000 apiece as runner-ups for their respective charities.

None of the three got the right answer, but Gibbs risked the least.

Washington power players -- journalists and politicos -- are squaring off all week for charity on the syndicated game show.