Gibbons ops A Boy
Extra's Leeza Gibbons has optioned the rights to Elizabeth Stone's book,
A Boy I Once Knew, for cable or broadcast.
The book is about a teacher who inherits the diaries of a student she knew 20
years ago and kept in touch with only through Christmas cards.
Gary Rosen, president of Gary Rosen Communications, brokered the deal.
