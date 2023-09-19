German Mystery Mini 'Dear Child' Shines in Week 2-- Netflix Weekly Rankings for September 11-17

One Piece held onto its top spot in Netflix's global audience rankings last week with 75.5 million streaming hours and 20 million total views, barely over half of what the series boasted the previous week.

Season 1 of the manga series adaptation, which was renewed for a second season last week, saw its audience nearly halved from the prior week.

In fact, though the eight-part series momentarily pulled Netflix’s views up enough to get them out of their summer slump, the numbers are right back down. Compared to the same window of time last year, total viewing for Netflix's top 10 English-language TV series for the week of September 11-17 was down by more than 21% when compared to the same week last year.

Last week's rankings: Netflix's 'One Piece' of Hit Content? Manga Adaptation Scores Again -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for September 4-10

Season 5 of Virgin River, which finished with 68.5 million viewing hours globally and 9.5 million views, was the most watched Netflix TV show in America last week.

Among foreign-language Netflix series, German mystery-thriller Dear Child topped Netflix’s overall rankings with 74 million viewing hours and 15.4 million views, building on its already strong audience from the previous week.

Based on Romy Hausman’s best-selling novel of the same name, the six- part limited series stars Kim Riedle and documents a woman who was hit by a car and the sinister events that follow.

The show debuted just last week to a 49.1 million streaming hours and 10.2 million .

Romantic drama Love at First Sight topped Netflix’s English-language film category by a wide margin, with 21.4 million viewing hours and almost 10 million views more than runner up, Adam Sandler’s You are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

Back on the international side, Japanese fantasy-‘whodunnit’ film Once Upon a Crime took the top spot for non-English movies with just 5.4 million views.

Here are the charts.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)