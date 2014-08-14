Georgia Broadcasters Hosting Nunn/Perdue Forum

The Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GAB) is teaming with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and Georgia News Network (GNN) on what is billed as a "first forum" with Republican David Perdue and Democrat Michelle Nunn in their Georgia Senate race.

GAB member WMAZ-TV will provide a live pool feed of the Aug. 21 event, while GNN will supply an online audio stream to interested stations.

The race is said to be competitive, which makes it one of a handful of races whose outcome will determine whether or not the Democrats retain control of the Senate.

Media outlets interested in covering the event can contact Joselyn Baker at jbaker@gachamber.com.

“We are very excited to showcase these two candidates in what has become a race of national importance," said GAB president Bob Houghton. "This is a golden opportunity to not only highlight our great state but also demonstrate the unique position and power of local radio and television broadcasters in serving our communities and sharing this forum throughout Georgia.”