George Takei Takes Aim at Trump Immigration Pledge

Star Trek star and human rights activist George Takei (Mr. Sulu) has launched a Care2 petition in support of Muslims and in response to President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to suspend immigration from "terror-prone regions."

Takei's family, he is Japanese American, was placed in an internment camp during World War II.

The petition comes in advance of Wednesday's Hill hearing on Trump's nominee to head the Department of Homeland Security, John Kelly.

Citing the internment of innocent Japanese Americans, Takei said: “It starts with a registry, with restrictions, with irrationally ascribed guilt, and with fear. But we know well where it might lead. National security must never again be permitted to justify wholesale denial of constitutional rights and protections."

At press time there were over 43,000 signatures with a goal of 45,000.

In an email to supporters this week, Trump asked for input on his planned priorities as President, which includes: "Suspend immigration from regions compromised by terrorism and where vetting cannot safely occur."