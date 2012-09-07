General Sentiment Report: Clinton Tops Convention Buzz Wednesday Night

Thanks to his nominating speech Wednesday night at the

Democratic convention in Charlotte, former President Bill Clinton topped

President Obama in convention-related media mentions across news and social

platforms Thursday.

Look for President Obama to rebound, however, after his

speech Thursday night.

Clinton racked up 1,322,209 mentions according to online

tracker General Sentiment, almost double that of Obama (724,545) and more than

half of the online discussion about all DNC speakers. Michelle Obama, who had

trended to the top following her speech to the convention Tuesday, was in third

place at 164,557. Rounding out the top five convention speakers in online

mentions were Elizabeth Warren, who is running for the Senate in Massachusetts,

and Sandra Fluke, the Georgetown law student and women's right activist who

became a national figure after Rush Limbaugh insulted her.