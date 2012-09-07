General Sentiment Report: Clinton Tops Convention Buzz Wednesday Night
Thanks to his nominating speech Wednesday night at the
Democratic convention in Charlotte, former President Bill Clinton topped
President Obama in convention-related media mentions across news and social
platforms Thursday.
Look for President Obama to rebound, however, after his
speech Thursday night.
Clinton racked up 1,322,209 mentions according to online
tracker General Sentiment, almost double that of Obama (724,545) and more than
half of the online discussion about all DNC speakers. Michelle Obama, who had
trended to the top following her speech to the convention Tuesday, was in third
place at 164,557. Rounding out the top five convention speakers in online
mentions were Elizabeth Warren, who is running for the Senate in Massachusetts,
and Sandra Fluke, the Georgetown law student and women's right activist who
became a national figure after Rush Limbaugh insulted her.
