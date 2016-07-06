General Communications Settles 911 Outage Investigation for $2.4 Million

The FCC's Enforcement Bureau has settled a wireless 911 outage complaint against Alaska telecom and cable company General Communications Inc. (GCI) for $2.4 million.

In addition to the monetary forfeiture, GCI agreed to "strengthen its procedures" for delivering 911 and adopt a "robust" compliance regime.

At issue were service outages between 2008 and April of this year. The FCC concluded that all the outages, which affected 911 service, could have been prevented or minimized if GCI had the "appropriate" safeguards.

The FCC also said GCI did not file timely outage reports with the FCC in four of the five outages.