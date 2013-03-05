Gene Green: Retrans Is Business Negotiation, Period

Rep. Gene Green (R-Texas) told an audience of broadcasters that

retransmission consent is a negotiation between businesses, and that's the way

they should stay.

That drew applause from an estimated 500 (NAB's estimate)

broadcasters in Washington for the State Leadership Conference (an annual

appointment to meet and greet FCC officials and Hill types). Although Green was

obviously preaching to the choir on that point, his message went beyond

applause lines.

Both sides need to be reasonable in that negotiation, he

cautioned, pointing out that "your customers are my constituents."

There are several opportunities for the government to step

into the middle of that negotiation, including an open FCC rulemaking on good

faith negotiations, the Media Ownership rulemaking, and the reauthorization of

the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act.

Green drew applause again when he said that upcoming FCC

incentive auctions must be voluntary and that he would "fight to the end

of it" to ensure that was the case.

Participating in the auction is voluntary by statute, but

the repacking and moving of stations after the auctions is not. Some

broadcasters are concerned about how those involuntary moves will affect them.