Genachwoski: Broadband Plan Will Be Bold, Pro-Active

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski says the FCC's upcoming

broadband plan will propose bold, proactive steps to close the so-called

digital divide.

The chairman voiced those sentiments in a letter to Henry

Rivera, chairman of the FCC's diversity committee. Although it was dated Jan.

5, the letter appeared to respond to concerns expressed by Sen. Kay Bailey

Hutchison (R-Tex.) in an op-ed Wednesday (Jan. 6).

She had said the FCC's broadband plan had to be more

than a "plan for a plan," and that it must be "daring and

comprehensive."

In his

letter to Rivera, Genachwoski cited pending spectrum shortages and adoption

problems, among others, that he pledge would be addressed. "I reiterate

that these gaps must be addressed boldly" he said. "In the National

Broadband Plan, the agency will identify the proactive steps the commission

will take..." He added that they were initial steps.

Among the highlights of the letter: the chairman said

he thought it best to have the director of the FCC's Office of Communications

Business Opportunities (OCBO) Thomas Reed, at present, "play the lead

role." The diversity committee had

recommended that the commission designate one commissioner to oversee

implementation of its recommendations on spurring access to capital and funding

for minorities and women.

Reed may be somebody broadcasters will want to get better

acquainted with. Genachwoski said OCBO will be taking an expanded role in

promoting communications diversity.

He also agreed that the FCC should organize a forum where

communications companies and nonprofits can get together to share best

practices for retention and promotion, but did not directly address whether the

FCC should adjust its EEO rules so that more retention and promotion programs

qualified as EEO compliance.

Genachowski said the FCC continued to consider those

diversity committee recommendations and asked for permission to revise and

extend its remarks.