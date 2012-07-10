Genachowski: We Will Make 'Relevant' Auction Info Available

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said Tuesday

that the FCC would make public all "actually helpful and relevant"

information "that it can" about the commission's framework and

technical parameters for TV station repacking.

That came in response to questions from Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.) in an FCC

oversight hearing in the House Communications Subcommittee. Following up on the

question, Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), a former broadcaster, urged the FCC to be

as transparent as possible and said the committee was keenly interested in the

allotment optimization model (AOM) the commission would use to repack TV

stations following its reclamation of spectrum for wireless broadband,

information he called critical.

The issue of spectrum auctions got a lot of attention at the hearing,

particularly from Dingell, who warned that if the FCC did not make that AOM

information available, as well as the variables the FCC plugged into the model,

it could open itself up to lawsuits it would be hard to defend against.

Dingell complained that the commission had not provided the data he requested

about the model, but Genachowski said he and broadcasters would get that

"actually relevant and helpful" information. Dingell seemed less than

assuaged by the inclusion of those qualifiers.

The chairman said he could not estimate when the auction -- actually two

auctions -- process would be completed.

Genachowski also gave no timetable for the FCC's completion of its rulemaking

proposal on changes to the retransmission consent system, saying if Congresswanted to weigh in it should not necessarily wait for an FCC decision.

Although all five commissioners were in attendance, Genachowski got most of the

questions.

There was a lot of attention on regulatory reform. The Chairman got praise from

both Republicans and Democrats for his efforts so far, but Walden called them

the "minimum" and suggested much more needs to be done and others

suggested the FCC had not been sufficiently aggressive in taking a weed whacker

to the regulatory underbrush.

Genachowski has pointed out, and did again Tuesday, that the FCC has already

pruned some 200 regs, but he got some major pushback from Rep. Adam Kinzinger

(R-Ill.). Kinzinger asked how many of the regs the chairman was talking about

were substantive rules the FCC had been enforcing and how many had already been

struck down by the courts or were simply cross references to other regulations.

Genachowski said he did not know, and did not offer any estimates when pressed.

McDowell said he applauded the chairman's effort, but it more the sound of one

hand clapping, with the other pointing out that those 200 rules included

cross-references, ones already done in by the courts, or ones the FCC has not

been enforcing, like the broadcast flag and the Fairness Doctrine. Though, to

be fair, McDowell himself had actively promoted the importance of the FCC

scrapping the doctrine.

McDowell said the FCC should consider changing its approach to rule reviews by

sunsetting regs unless it can be affirmatively shown they are still in the

public interest.

Another issue that drew attention from the legislators was the FCC's proposed

changes to the special access market in which incumbent telecom providers have

to make their business service networks available to competitors. Under the Clinton administration, the price of those services was

deregulated in areas where competition could be demonstrated, similar to the

FCC's deregulation of basic cable rates in markets where there was demonstrable

competition.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has proposed to freeze petitions for special

access deregulation while the commission decides how to revamp the regs for the

digital age, saying the current deregulatory regime is malfunctioning. At the

hearing,

Republican legislators expressed their concern with that freeze on deregulatory

petitions, while Democrats tended to agree that the freeze was OK and the

Clinton-era deregulation was ripe for review.

The FCC did not vote the order freezing the petitions, though Genachowski said

he expected to do so very soon. Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), chair of the full

Energy & Commerce Committee signaled he thought that would be

inappropriate, while ranking member Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) said reform was

long overdue.

Both sides agreed that the FCC needs to collect more data on the special access

market. FCC Officials have said that the commission needs that data -- industry

players have been reluctant to provide it -- before it can weigh in, so

Republicans asked Genachowski why he had proposed the freeze absent that data.

He said the FCC had sufficient data to conclude the special access market

needed fixing, just not enough to determine the best way to fix it.

Broadcasters will be happy to hear that federal spectrum got a lot of airtime

at the hearing. A number of legislators suggested there was more the government

could do to free up spectrum in government hands.

Rep. Cliff Stearns pointed out that a majority 60% of the best spectrum for

wireless was in government hands and the FCC needs to look seriously at that

spectrum. Options include reclaiming it and flexible sharing. Genachowski said

one does not exclude the other. Commissioner Robert McDowell suggested that the

President could help speed the process by issuing executive orders given the

large bureaucracies in involved and the tendency of users, private and

government, to want to hold on to their holdings.

Other highlights: