Genachowski Warns Of WCIT Proposals

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski warned an

audience at the Futurecom conference in Rio de Janeiro Wednesday that some of

the proposals being teed up for a December international telecom treaty

conference (the World Conference of International Telecommunications [WCIT]) in

Dubai could fundamentally threaten the Internet, turning a "virtuous cycle

of innovation and investment" into a "vicious cycle of lower

broadband demand and less infrastructure investment."

Genachowksi,

the Obama administration, and even congressional Republicans and Democrats are

on the same page that it would be unwise to move away from the multistakeholder

model of internet governance to a top-down, government-oriented model.

"There

are proposals that seek to impose on the Internet a new layer of outdated,

heavy-handed regulatory structures and to alter how Internet traffic is exchanged

- calling for a so-called "sender pays" approach," he said. "Other

proposals would involve the International Telecommunication Union [an arm of

the UN]in regulating cybersecurity, or could be used by countries

to support monitoring and restrictions on online communications."

None

of that fits with Genachowski's vision of an open Internet. "Proposals

like these will harm broadband-related innovation and investment throughout the

world," eh said, "and particularly in less developed countries. They

will increase uncertainty and raise costs for online innovators everywhere, and

could significantly limit access to Internet content and applications for

consumers in developing countries, which will in turn suppress demand for

broadband."

He

told his audience to reject calls to have the ITU involved in cybersecurity or

for governments to be involved in content control.

"Changes

to Internet governance that suppress innovation will not drive broadband

deployment," he said. "The opposite is true."