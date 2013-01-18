Genachowski Wants a Gig in Every Pot

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski Friday issued

what he called the Gigabit City Challenge.

At a Conference of Mayors meeting -- the same

one at which Vice President Joe Biden challenged the media to better promote

content controls -- the chairman urged the Mayors, broadband providers and

community leaders, to help create at least one community with

gigabit-per-second broadband speeds by 2015, or about a hundred times what he

FCC currently defines as high-speed Internet.

The

FCC will help out by providing an online clearinghouse of info on how to lower

costs and boost speeds, which he asked the mayors' help in maintaining.

The

FCC will also convene workshops on the challenges and opportunities of that

goal.

He

also gave a plug to the high-speed initiative Gig. U of his former Broadband

Plan czar, Blair Levin, which he said has generated $200 million in private

investment for community high-speed hubs tied to leading universities.