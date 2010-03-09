Genachowski, Varney to Testify At Commerce Hearing on Competition and Comcast/NBCU

The Senate Commerce Committee

has snagged both FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and Assistant Attorney General

for Antitrust Christine Varney for its hearing March 11 on consumers, competition

and consolidation in the broadband market, the hearing formerly known as the Comcast/NBCUdeal hearing.

Genachowski and Varney will

be on a first panel to discuss the regulatory process. They can't discuss the

Comcast/NBC U deal particulars since its review is before both of them.

The second panel of the

hearing will be headlined by Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts. NBCU President

Jeff Zucker, who has teamed with Roberts on the other three Hill hearings on

the deal, was not on the list, as reported yesterday by B&C.

Also weighing in will be Mark

Cooper of Consumer Federation of America, who testified in earlier hearings in

opposition to the deal, as well as Writers Guild President John Wells, Colleen

Abdoullah of WOW! Internet, and law professor Christopher Yoo.