Genachowski Vague On How FCC Would Get Spectrum If Broadcast Incentive Plan Fails

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski could not be pinned down on

whether the FCC would force broadcasters off any of their spectrum if its

voluntary reclamation proposal does not produce the requisite bandwidth or if

there is a spectrum crisis. But he would not commit to a voluntary-only regime,

saying he could not predict what might happen in a spectrum crisis.

That came in response to former House Energy & Commerce

Committee Chairman John Dingell's questioning in a Communications &

Internet Subcommittee hearing March 25 on the FCC's just-released broadband

plan.

Genachowksi said earlier in the hearing in response to

several legislators concerns about reclaiming broadcast spectrum, that the

commission was focused on a voluntary proposal he was convinced would be a

win-win-win for wireless companies, broadcasters and consumers.

Dingell, famous for trying to elicit only yes or no answers

both to pin witnesses down and economize on his five minutes of questioning

time, pointed out that the FCC had said in the plan that if the commission

could not get enough spectrum from broadcasters through offering to cut

broadcasters in for a slice of the proceeds from an auction of that reclaimed

spectrum for wireless broadband, or if the Congress did not give the FCC the

incentive auction authority, that the commission "should pursue other

mechanisms."

Dingell asked whether those other mechanisms would be voluntary.

"I think that answer speaks for itself," said Genachowski, then

added: "The other mechanisms would be determined in the future."

Dingell pressed on. "If these are not voluntary, how would they be

accomplished?"

"I'm focused on a near-term, win-win that works for

broadcasters and is done on a voluntary basis," said the chairman. He

earlier assured Rep. Anna Eshoo that noncommercial broadcasters would not be

subject to an involuntary exodus.

Dingell said he hoped the chairman understood there was great

interest in what the "other mechanisms" were going to be. In that

spirit he tried once again. "Would we

assume, then, that these other mechanisms will be 100% voluntary,

or involuntary or what?"

"I would be speculating about what would happen if we face

a spectrum crisis in the country..." Dingell cut off the rest of the

answer with another admonition about the importance of finding out what those

other mechanisms are.

Genachowski has invoked the looming spectrum crisis in

arguing for the need to free it up from broadcasters and others.