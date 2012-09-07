Genachowski Urges Broad Participation in Auction

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski Friday urged broad participation

in the FCC's upcoming spectrum incentive auctions, a draft framework for which

he is circulating among the other commissioners for their input and vote Sept.

28, if not sooner.

"Even as the Commission draws on the expertise of the

world's leading economists, auction design experts, and engineers, our ability

to maximize the opportunities of spectrum will depend on the active engagement

of the public and all stakeholders," he said in a statement Friday.

"I urge broad participation by all."

That would be broad as in "broadcasters," whose

spectrum the FCC wants back, and as in wireless "broadband," whose

spectrum holdings the FCC wants to swell as demand for their services increase.

Holding out a carrot to concerned broadcasters, he said that

they would have "a new and unique financial opportunity as a result of

incentive auctions." He did not elaborate, but the most immediate would be

the government payout for exiting their spectrum altogether or some portion of

it.

As B&C

reported previously, the FCC is launching an education effort so broadcasters know

what they are getting into.

"The Commission is committed to making every effort to

be a resource to the broadcaster community," he said, "which is why

we are launching a new â€˜Broadcaster LEARN Program,' designed to empower

decision-makers. Through this program, a host of new resources will be

available as broadcasters and others participate in the comment process and

consider this business decision."

For Genachowski's entire statement, click

here.

So far there has not been a groundswell up public

broadcaster support for giving up their spectrum, with the National Association

of Broadcasters more focused on making sure broadcasters who remain in business

have sufficient interference protections and coverage areas. The FCC is bound

by statute to make all reasonable efforts to replicate the audiences and

protect the signals of the stations that are moved or repacked into smaller

chunks of bandwidth to free up larger, contiguous, blocks for re-auctioning.