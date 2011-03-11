Genachowski: 'Title II' Docket a Potential Aide to Congress

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has told House

Republicans that the FCC is keeping the so-called 'Title II'

docket--he does not call it that--open, is that he sees it as a potential aide to Congress and

private industry.

Another reason he did not mention is that the FCC frequently

keeps dockets open for years. In fact, it has moved recently to close some of

the older and inactive ones.

Genachowski's observation came in a letter Monday in

response to questions from Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.)

One of the issues for House Republicans critical of the

FCC's new network neutrality regs is the fact that the docket proposing

reclassifying Internet access as a Title II telecommunications service remains

open.

That reclassification was considered a nonstarter by

industry members who negotiated with the FCC on a compromise

net neutrality order.

In follow-up answer to House Republicans following a Feb. 16

oversight hearing on the issue with all the FCC Commissioners, the chairman

said that one of the reasons the docket containing the Title II

reclassification option, as well as others, remains open is to collect info

that could be useful to Congress as a resource for updating the Communications

Act, "as many in Congress and the private sector have suggested is

needed," he said.

Legislators on both side of the aisle have said that they

need to update the Act since its 1996 rewrite was focused more on traditional

telecom than the broadband revolution that ensued.

House Republicans and a number of industry players are also

concerned it is being left open as a backstop means of establishing the FCC's

Internet access regulatory authority if its rules are thrown out by the courts.