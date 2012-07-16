Genachowski to Talk Broadband at Small Business Committee Hearing

The House Small Business Committee has scheduled a hearing for

July 18 on the impact of broadband access, or the lack thereof, on small

businesses and it has lined up the chairman of the FCC, among others, to weigh

in.

Also on the list of witnesses for the hearing, Digital

Divide: Expanding Broadband Access to Small Businesses, are former FCC

commissioner and current Rural Utilities Service Administrator Jonathan

Adelstein and National Telecommunications and Information Administration chief

Larry Strickling. Strickling and Adelstein's agencies are responsible for

handing out and overseeing billions in broadband stimulus money.

The hearing is on the role of the federal government in

expanding broadband to small business, particularly in rural areas.

"[U]nfortunately, providing coverage to rural and

underserved areas has been a challenge for the private sector and federal

government," said Committee chairman Sam Graves (R-Mo.) in a statement.

"This hearing will provide an opportunity to discuss this problem, and the

proper role of the federal government in addressing it."