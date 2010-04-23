Genachowski, Strickling, Adelstein Among Witnesses For Broadband Planning Hearing
The Senate Small Business Committee has lined up an all-star
panel of witnesses for its hearing April 27 on the impact of the national
broadband plan and stimulus funding on small business owners.
The witness list includes FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski,
National Telecommunications & Information Administration head Lawrence
Strickling, Rural Utilities Service administrator and former FCC commissioner
Jonathan Adelstein, Gordon Smith, president of the National Association of
Broadcasters; Steve Largent, president of CTIA: The Wireless Association, and
Steve Friedman, chairman of the American Cable Association.
Vice President Joe Biden has made a point of pitching the
broadband rollout as key to the competitiveness of small businesses both here
and abroad.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.