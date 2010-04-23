Genachowski, Strickling, Adelstein Among Witnesses For Broadband Planning Hearing

The Senate Small Business Committee has lined up an all-star

panel of witnesses for its hearing April 27 on the impact of the national

broadband plan and stimulus funding on small business owners.

The witness list includes FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski,

National Telecommunications & Information Administration head Lawrence

Strickling, Rural Utilities Service administrator and former FCC commissioner

Jonathan Adelstein, Gordon Smith, president of the National Association of

Broadcasters; Steve Largent, president of CTIA: The Wireless Association, and

Steve Friedman, chairman of the American Cable Association.

Vice President Joe Biden has made a point of pitching the

broadband rollout as key to the competitiveness of small businesses both here

and abroad.