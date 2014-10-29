Genachowski Still Promoting National Broadband Plans
Former FCC chairman Julius Genachowski continues to promote the value of a national broadband plan, in this case for the 43 countries without them, as well as broadband planning more, well, broadly.
Genachowski is a member of the ITU/UNESCO Broadband Commission for Digital Development, which presented an open letter to the delegates of the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-14) in Busan, Korea, calling for more national broadband planning.
The FCC's National Broadband Plan was released under Genachowski's watch.
