Genachowski Still Promoting National Broadband Plans

Former FCC chairman Julius Genachowski continues to promote the value of a national broadband plan, in this case for the 43 countries without them, as well as broadband planning more, well, broadly.

Genachowski is a member of the ITU/UNESCO Broadband Commission for Digital Development, which presented an open letter to the delegates of the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-14) in Busan, Korea, calling for more national broadband planning.

The FCC's National Broadband Plan was released under Genachowski's watch.

