Genachowski to Speak at NCTA Convention Opening May 13
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski will make appearances at
both the top broadcasting and cable conventions this year.
The National Cable & Telecommunications Association said
Wednesday (March 24) that the chairman has agreed to speak at the opening
of its annual convention during a general session May 13 in Los Angeles.
He has already agreed to give a keynote speech at the
National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas next month.
The FCC has just unveiled its national broadband plan, which
will have major impact on both the broadcast and cable spaces. Broadcast will be affected in the area of
spectrum and possible spectrum reallocation.
The cable industry is the largest broadband provider, whose private
investment the plan will need to spur, or at baseline not discourage, for it to
be a success.
