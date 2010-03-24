Genachowski to Speak at NCTA Convention Opening May 13

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski will make appearances at

both the top broadcasting and cable conventions this year.

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association said

Wednesday (March 24) that the chairman has agreed to speak at the opening

of its annual convention during a general session May 13 in Los Angeles.

He has already agreed to give a keynote speech at the

National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas next month.

The FCC has just unveiled its national broadband plan, which

will have major impact on both the broadcast and cable spaces. Broadcast will be affected in the area of

spectrum and possible spectrum reallocation.

The cable industry is the largest broadband provider, whose private

investment the plan will need to spur, or at baseline not discourage, for it to

be a success.