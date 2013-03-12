Genachowski: Sequestration Will Harm Public Safety, Spectrum Management

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski plans to tell senators

Tuesday that given that the FCC is already operating at its lowest staffing

level in years, the additional sequestration cuts could have dire consequences.

That is according to a copy of his prepared testimony for

the Senate Commerce Committee FCC oversight hearing on Tuesday.

"I have serious concerns because the ongoing

sequestration cuts will harm the ability of the FCC to deliver on its vital

mission, including universal service, public safety, spectrum management, and

consumer protection," he said, echoingcomments from FCC officials on the eve of the sequestration last month.

The total FCC budget is $341,923,845. Sequestration would

cut about $17 million, and would need to be realized in seven months.

Auction-related expenses are exempt from the sequester, however.

Genachowski's testimony touches on a number of issues near

and dear to committee chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) including

cybersecurity, emergency communications and getting broadband to schools and

libraries -- Rockefeller was instrumental in creating the e-rate subsidy for

wiring the nation's schools, while Genachowski was instrumental in implementing

it in an earlier tour at the FCC.

"We need to continue to drive increasing broadband

speed and capacity," he said, "including to our schools, libraries,

and other anchor institutions. That's why earlier this year I issued the

Gigabit Cities Challenge, which calls for at least one innovation hub with ultra-high-speed

broadband in every state by 2015, and why the Commission is working with municipalities

and broadband providers to meet this challenge."