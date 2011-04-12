GenachowskiSays He Recognizes Promise OfRetransRevenue Stream

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski played his cards close to the vest on

the retrans rulemaking Tuesday, though he did remind his audience that he

historically has favored a hands-off approach to those marketplace

negotiations, a policy enthusiastically shared by broadcasters.

In his speech to a National Association of Broadcasters

convention in Las Vegas Tuesday,

the chairman said he had personal experience of the business challenges

broadcasters face--he was an attorney with Barry Diller's USA Broadcasting in a

past life.

He said he appreciated the valuable content broadcasters

have and the desire to grow that second revenue stream of retrans bucks.

"As you've seen over the past year and a half, I've resisted calls for FCC

intervention and, instead, have encouraged private, market-driven agreements

between broadcasters on the one hand, and cable and satellite providers on the

other," he said.

But under pressure from the Hill and cable operators, the

FCC did open a rulemaking and has proposed some changes, including more clearly

defining good faith bargaining, which the FCC is empowered to require, and more

troubling to broadcasters, lift the network nonduplication rules and

syndicated exclusivity rules that prevent cable operators from negotiating with

similarly-situated out-of-market TV stations if unable to strike retrans

deals.

NAB has said getting rid

of those rules could wreak havoc on their business model. The chairman did not

address those specific 'fixes,' but did say that "while a very large

number of retrans deals got done quietly...there were several incidents

that seriously frustrated viewers, including the World Series black-out last

October. And many have pushed the Commission to intervene, asking

questions like: Given the changes in the marketplace, is it time to update the

statute or the Commission's retransmission consent rules? And what is the

impact on consumers of retrans fees for "free" broadcast TV?" The

chairman did not answer either of those questions, saying only that " The

proceeding is open, and I look forward to input from all parties."

He did suggest the FCC was looking at whether there were

regulatory barriers that can be reduced or eliminated "to support the

efforts broadcasters are making to reach the audience that's increasingly

relying on broadband-connected computers, smartphones and tablets."

Broadcasters have argued that one way to help them

become more competitive is to loosen newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership rules

and market ownership limits, which they say could boost their financial

fortunes and ability to offer cross-platform and collaborative efforts.