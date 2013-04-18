Genachowski Says FCC Will Follow Up Boston Cell Service Issues

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski kicked off what will likely

be his final meeting atop the agency with praise for all the heroes of the

Boston Marathon bombing, and said the FCC would follow up on cell service

issues, while emphasizing that the services had not shut down after the

bombings.

"It was amazing," he said, citing the "first

responders and ordinary citizens who immediately ran toward the explosions, the

marathon runners who went straight from the finish line to the line to donate

blood, and the doctors and nurses who dropped everything to treat the injured.

"These amazing people together minimized the casualties

and demonstrated the character of the American people. It reminded us once

again that the best of America will always overcome even the worst of

attacks."

The chairman conceded that the event again raised issues of

communications and public safety, ones the FCC has been working on.

For example, the FCC has held field hearings on

storm-related cellphone outages in recent months.

"Wireless networks were so overwhelmed by the temporary

surge in traffic, that there were reports, incorrect ones, that mobile services

had actually shut down," he said.

He said it was vital to "be able to communicate in

times of crisis, particularly to reach 911 and family."

The FCC will certainly pursue this issue along

with other agencies," he said, calling it an "institutional

imperative" for the agency.