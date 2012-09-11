Genachowski, Rubio on Same Page About Expanding ITU Authority Over Net

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowksi held an online

Q&A session Tuesday from Twitter headquarters, telling Sen. Marco Rubio

(R-Fla.) that Internet freedom is vital for innovators and speakers and a

"day 1 priority of mine."

Rubio

had tweeted the following: "What is FCC doing to help preserve Internet

freedom at #WCIT? Must oppose Internet regulation and expanding #ITU

authority."

Genachowski

and Rubio are pretty much on the same page, as are Republicans and Democrats in

general, on the need for continuing a multi-stakeholder model of Internet

governance. The WCIT reference is to the upcoming ITU World Conference onInternational Telecommunications (WCIT) in Dubai.

The

U.S. is concerned about a push by China, Russia and some Arab states for more

UN involvement (ITU is a UN organization) in Internet governance, and that some

countries facing declining revenues from the exchange of traditional phone

traffic will want to charge for Internet connections to, say, a Google or

Facebook.

Queried

by Adam Thierer of George Mason University's Mercatus Center about the FCC's

"80-year history of regulatory capture and cronyism," Genachowski

replied that when the FCC fights for "competition, openness & consumer

empowerment," great results ensue.

Among

Genachowski's other tweets were that his favorite app is the MLB's At Bat app --

he is a National's fan. To check out more of the online conversation, click

here.