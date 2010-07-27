Genachowski Responds to Dingellgram
FCC
Chairman Julius Genachowski has responded to Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.).
A
spokesperson for the former chair of the House Energy & Commerce Committee
confirmed that Dingell's office had received a letter, but would not comment on
its contents until they had a chance to review the letter.
Dingellhad written Genachowski last week unhappy that his earlier letter asking for an
explanation for why the FCC chairman wanted to reclassify broadband under Title
II common carrier regs had not been answered. Dingell had sent the first letter in May stating his
concerns about that reclassification.
He asked
that Genachowski respond by Monday (July 26).
