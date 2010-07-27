Genachowski Responds to Dingellgram

FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski has responded to Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.).

A

spokesperson for the former chair of the House Energy & Commerce Committee

confirmed that Dingell's office had received a letter, but would not comment on

its contents until they had a chance to review the letter.

Dingellhad written Genachowski last week unhappy that his earlier letter asking for an

explanation for why the FCC chairman wanted to reclassify broadband under Title

II common carrier regs had not been answered. Dingell had sent the first letter in May stating his

concerns about that reclassification.

He asked

that Genachowski respond by Monday (July 26).