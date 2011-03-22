Genachowski Pushes for Swift Movement on Spectrum DuringCTIA Show

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski Tuesday brought his

call for moving swiftly to free up more wireless spectrum home to a roomful

of big fans, the International CTIA show in Orlando,

the wireless companies who have been pushing the FCC hard to make that

happen.

In his keynote speech, the chairman, using a tablet as a

teleprompter, said it was like Tomorrowland had been moved from Disney

World to the Orange County

Convention Center. "Broadband

is no longer a luxury," he said, and unleashing spectrum is a national

priority. The broadband adoption rate is 67%, that is too low, he said, and the

cost of the U.S.'s

competitiveness could be severe.

He said there were four key reasons why spectrum was atop

the FCC's agenda: American competitiveness, opportunity, dollars and the

cost of delay.

He said the cost will be higher prices, dropped connections,

slow or unreliable apps, thousands of jobs not created, and, if Congress

does not approve incentive auctions to help move some broadcasters and others

off their spectrum, more than $30 billion in auctions revenues, and

measured by the consumer benefits in education and energy and health care of

the new spectrum, the cost of not freeing it up could be ten times that.

Genachowski echoed his theme that spectrum is the

oxygen of innovation, also echoing his intro by Sprint top executive

Dan Hesse. He said Cisco has projected a 60 times increase in

wireless need for spectrum by 2015, he said, explaining the "aggressive"

FCC plan for freeing up spectrum, which he said began with the new network

neutrality rules and included empowering consumers and promoting

competition, spurring deployment and lowering costs of the wireless buildout,

and freeing up spectrum.

Making a pitch for those new net neutrality rules, which are

under attack primarily by Republicans in Congress, he said they recognized

legitimate difference between wireless and wired technologies and also promoted

competition and consumer empowerment.

Incentive auctions are the right idea at the right time, he

said, and he has not heard an argument for why they shouldn't happen.

"It is essential we move quickly." He called it "a smart idea

whose time has come."