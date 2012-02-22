Genachowski Pushes for Cybersecurity Code of Conduct

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski called for an

industrywide cybersecurity code of conduct Wednesday. That came

in remarks on cybersecurity at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington.

He

put in a plug for the voluntary, multi-stakeholder model as the best way to

respond to and prevent cybersecurity threats, giving a shout-out to Comcast and

CenturyLink for taking the lead in informing computer users about potential

threats without compromising privacy.

That

model, "which recognizes that almost all of our broadband infrastructure

is owned and operated by the private sector," he said, "has worked

throughout the Internet's history to address key challenges.

And

it continues to be the best approach for securing our networks while preserving

the Internet as an open platform for innovation and communication."

Genachowski

said that FCC staff estimates of the costs of cybercrimes were at a minimum in

the tens of billions of dollars annually, "and growing."

But

he called on those broadband stakeholders to take steps to address three key

threats: botnets, domain name fraud and IP hijacking. But he also said any

efforts to combat those threats must respect Internet openness and privacy.

Genachowski

said ISPs should increase customer awareness of bots, which carry viruses to

their computers, but without compromising privacy in the process. He said if

more ISPs followed the leads of Comcast and CenturyLink "it could

significantly reduce the botnet threat."

In

fact, he went further that making suggesting it. "Today, I'm calling on

all ISPs, working with other stakeholders, to develop and adopt an

industry-wide Code of Conduct to combat the botnet threat and protect the

public," he said. "This Code of Conduct would be a major step forward

and a significant complement to the Administration's broader efforts against

botnets."

He

also called on network operators to better secure their routers via technical

standards, and gave a shout out for private industry adoption of the DNSSEC

domain name security system developed by the Internet Engineering Task Force.

"To

be effective, everyone who is a part of the Internet ecosystem must play a

meaningful role in ensuring that private and government networks, and personal

computers and devices are secured," said Comcast–NBCU Washington President

Kyle McSlarrow, former head of the National Cable & Telecommunications

Association, where he was active in cyvbersecurity discussions in the private

and public sector. "Comcast will continue to develop innovative solutions

and participate in multi-stakeholder organizations to assist in the development

of real-world solutions, best practices, codes of conducts and guidelines. The

work underway at the FCC's Communications Security, Reliability and

Interoperability Council -- CSRIC -- is an example of this kind of

industry-driven effort," McSlarrow said. "Comcast will continue to be

an active participant in CSRIC activities because consumers can only be effectively

protected if everyone in the Internet ecosystem and government work

together."

The

American Cable Association joined in the praise for an industry-driven approach

to best practices. ""ACA and its members agree with the FCC Chairman that

there is a vital need to make sure our networks are protected from

cybersecurity threats and applaud the Chairman for emphasizing the need for the

development of practical solutions to minimize them," said ACA President

Matt Polka. "By encouraging the development of best practices that network

providers could implement on a voluntary basis, and facilitating public/private

collaboration, today's speech demonstrates that we're headed in the right

direction. ACA looks forward to working with the FCC and other industry

partners in reducing, if not completely eliminating, major threats to our

networks."

Public

Knowledge and Comcast were in somewhat unusual agreement on a preference for

voluntary industry action. Harold Feld, legal director of the fair use group,

emphasized the FCC's defense of the open Internet and privacy protections. But

he also said that the group welcomed the multi-stakeholder model and

"believes voluntary participation from the Internet community of providers

and consumers will result in a stronger Internet for everyone without

compromising the open Internet everyone values."

The

chairman's speech comes as the Senate is considering cybersecurity legislation

and that House is in the midst of a series of hearings on the issue.