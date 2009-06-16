Genachowski Praised at Senate Nomination Hearing

Praise for FCC chairman nominee Julius Genachowski streamed in from right and left Tuesday following his hour-plus confirmation hearing in the Senate Commerce Committee, uniting groups as diverse as the Parents Television Council and Free Press in support of his nomination.



There were also encouraging words for Republican nominee Robert McDowell who shared the committee stage with Genachowski.



“We applaud the public comments from both nominees about the importance of broadcast decency. Parents and families across the country should be grateful to hear that Mr. Genachowski and Mr. McDowell understand and agree that the FCC must enforce the broadcast decency law," said the Parents Television Council President Tim Winter in a statement.



Both nominees talked about upholding indecency laws if confirmed.



"We urge the Senate to swiftly vote on the confirmation of these nominees so that their actions can quickly follow their words.”



Free Press also pushed for rapid approval of Genachowski.



"Julius Genachowski is the right person to lead the FCC and carry out President Obama's plan to get fast, affordable, open Internet to every home and business in America," said Josh Silver, executive director of Free Press. "He has a long history of experience, an expert understanding of the issues, and strong support across the public and private sectors."



US Telecom, which represents telecom service providers added its two thumbs up for the candidates.

“USTelecom commends the Senate Commerce Committee for taking a first important step today by holding hearings to consider the nomination of Julius Genachowski for FCC Chairman and the renomination of Commissioner Robert McDowell," said US Telecom Walter McCormick. "We urge the Committee to swiftly approve these nominations and send them to the full Senate, so that the Commission can move forward aggressively to advance our nation’s broadband future, to address critical issues such as stabilizing universal service and reforming intercarrier compensation...”