Genachowski: Power to the People!

Flanked by the Consumer Federation of America,

Consumers Union, the National Consumers League and Consumer Action, FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski Wednesday outlined what he called the FCC's

"consumer empowerment agenda" at the Center for American Progress in

Washington.

As B&C

reported, the chairman talked about taking steps to reduce bill shock by betterinforming users of potential charges. He also released findings of an FCC study that found

that of the 764 people who had complained about bill shock in the first six months

of 2010, 67% were complaining about amounts of $100 or more, and 20% of $1,000

or more, with the largest being $68,505.

And while bill shock is primarily a phone company

issue at present, the chairman made it clear he was also looking ahead

to a time when a mobile broadband bill will include online video delivery.

"We just got our first look at Google TV, and

new video delivery boxes from Apple and Roku hit store shelves last week,

as the way we watch video on our flat-screen HD TVs continues to evolve."

He went on to say that "The more devices

we buy, the more services we subscribe to, the more perplexing it can be for

consumers. Instead of tracking minutes used, something intuitive -- consumers

are being asked to track megabytes of data consumed."

But the chairman went beyond that issue to talk

broadly about the FCC's consumer mandate, and specifically about his

concerns over early termination fees, both wireless and

"increasingly," fixed broadband bundles.

He said there is a "legitimate case" for

those fees for carriers who subsidize the cost of new phones, but he made no such

caveat for fixed broadband and bundled services, for which he said the fees are

a "fairly recent development."

Reaction to the chairman's announcement was swift.

CTIA, the association that represents wireless

carriers, said it was already working to keep customers happy and informed,

and would do more. But Chris Guttman-McCabe, VP of regulatory affairs, also

said in a statement that CTIA was concerned that "prescriptive

and costly rules that limit the creative offerings and competitive nature of the

industry may threaten to offset these positive trends."

Genachowski gave a shout-out to staffers in

the room representing Senator Tom Udall (D-N.M.), who has introduced a bill

shock bill. Udall returned the shout-out in a statement, but

urged Genachowski to go further.

"While this notification principle will go a long

way toward the goal of reducing bill shock, more should be done,"

Udall said. "The final FCC bill shock rules would prove more effective by

also requiring customer consent, or ‘opt in,' before

phone companies can charge astronomical overages on top of monthly billing

plans," as would his Cell Phone Bill Shock Act (S.3872).

Public Knowledge also wanted more. "We very

much appreciate the action the FCC is expected to take tomorrow to protect

consumers with wireless devices," said PK President Gigi

Sohn. "Telling consumers promptly and in an understandable

fashion when they are about to incur higher-than-normal charges is a modest

requirement that will reap enormous benefits in customer

goodwill. At the same time, we continue to urge the Commission to act on another

item that would benefit wireless consumers - the petition we filed three years

ago to provide legal protections for the content of text

messages and for short codes."

PK wants the FCC to declare that text

messaging and short codes (a way to send texts to large groups) are subject to the

same nondiscrimination regs as voice communications.