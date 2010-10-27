Genachowski, Powell to Talk Broadband Friday

Current FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski

and former Chairman Michael Powell are scheduled to talk broadband Friday at a

Rainbow/PUSH symposium in Washington.

According to the group, Genachowski will

keynote a morning session on broadband deployment and the National Broadband Plan.

Among the panelists are Rudy Brioche, Comcast senior director of external

affairs and public policy, and a former top aide to then-FCC Commissioner

Jonathan Adelstein.

Among the panel's topics will be the effect of the BitTorrent

decision on network neutrality and implementing the plan. That is the federal

court decision that the FCC did not justify its smack down of Comcast over

blocking peer-to-peer file uploads.