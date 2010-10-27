Genachowski, Powell to Talk Broadband Friday
Current FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski
and former Chairman Michael Powell are scheduled to talk broadband Friday at a
Rainbow/PUSH symposium in Washington.
According to the group, Genachowski will
keynote a morning session on broadband deployment and the National Broadband Plan.
Among the panelists are Rudy Brioche, Comcast senior director of external
affairs and public policy, and a former top aide to then-FCC Commissioner
Jonathan Adelstein.
Among the panel's topics will be the effect of the BitTorrent
decision on network neutrality and implementing the plan. That is the federal
court decision that the FCC did not justify its smack down of Comcast over
blocking peer-to-peer file uploads.
