Genachowski Plugs Spectrum Sharing

FCC

Chairman Juliu Genachowski put in a plug Tuesday for the government sharing

the 1755-1780 MHz band with advanced wireless service, including freeing up 25

MHz ASAP that can be paired with existing spectrum already up for auction.

That

sharing proposal could mean a relocation of broadcast and cable ENG users whowere already transitioned out of their former spectrum digs as part of the DTVtransition.

"We are moving ahead in partnership with NTIA to test

LTE sharing in the 1755-1780 MHz LTE band, which could allow us to auction

paired spectrum in the next three years," he told CTIA: The Wireless Association

at its convention in New Orleans Tuesday, according to a copy of his speech.

"Given the huge amount of money and time it would take to move all of the

federal systems," he said, "estimated at $18 billion over at least a

decade -- sharing is the most promising way forward before deadlines in the

Spectrum Act will compel us to auction the 2155-2180 band unpaired."

The National Telecommunications & Information

Administration has identified 95 MHz for spectrum that could be freed up by

moving or sharing, but FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski doesn't want the 25MHZ

of that band that could be immediately paired with existing spectrum to be held

up in a longer-range effort to free up all 95 MHz.

NTIA has said that it can put a priority on that 25 MHz, a

point Assistant Secretary Lawrence Strickling made again Tuesday in the wake of

the chairman's remarks about their joint spectrum-freeing effort.

"NTIA is committed to President Obama's ambitious goal to

nearly double the amount of commercial spectrum available this decade," he

said. "We look forward to working with the FCC to explore spectrum sharing

opportunities in the 1755-1850 MHz band. In collaboration with federal agencies

and the wireless industry, NTIA and the FCC will work to identify sharing

solutions that can enable spectrum to be put to commercial use more quickly and

in a more cost-efficient manner than attempting to move all federal operations

from the band."