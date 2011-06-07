Genachowski Plans to DeleteFairness Doctrine From Code of Federal Regs

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski

has told Congress he supports striking the so-called 'fairness doctrine' and a

couple of its corollaries from the Code of Federal Regulations.

That came in a letter responding

to a request from Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and Greg Walden (R- Ore.), the chairs of

the House Energy & Commerce Committee and Communications Subcommittee, that

the FCC officially deep-six the doctrine, pointing to President Obama's

directive earlier this year to federal agencies to review outdated regs stillon the books.

"I fully support deleting the

Fairness Doctrine and related provisions form the Code of Federal

Regulations," he wrote in a letter dated June 6 (a copy of which was

obtained by B&C), " so that

there can be no mistake that what has been a dead letter is truly dead."

He said that his staff was currently reviewing its regs, which has focused to

date on rules still actively governing licensees, but that he expected they

would recommend the deletion of the fairness doctrine and related corollaries,

which provided for free response time for personal attacks and equal time for

other candidates if a station endorsed a candidate in an editorial. The

corollaries were repealed by the FCC in 2000.

"I look forward to

effectuating this change when acting on the staff's recommendations and

anticipate that the process can be completed in the near future," he

wrote. He reiterated that he felt the doctrine had the potential to chill

speech and should have been abandoned when it was more than two decades ago.

The issue came up after Republican

FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell pointed out in a speech that, although the FCC

ruled back in 1987 that the doctrine was unconstitutional and unenforceable,

the doctrine remained in the Code of Federal Regulations, which meant

essentially it was teed up if a future commission decided to enforce it.

McDowell suggested that it was

high time to take it off the books, and the Republican legislators agree.

The doctrine required TV stations

to air controversial issues of public importance and seek out opposing

