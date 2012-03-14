Genachowski: Open to Helping Smaller Cable Ops With Retrans Issues

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski told an American

Cable Association audience in Washington Wednesday that the

commission was "open" to finding a way to insure that smaller cable

operators aren't disproportionately affected by retransmission consent negotiations

with larger station groups and networks.

"That is something that the ACA and the commissioner and ACA should

continue to talk about," he told ACA President Matt Polka in a morning

Q&A.

That

would be just fine with ACA, though there could be more talk -- say, advice to

Congress -- than action out of the commission, at least via its open retrans

rulemaking, given that the chairman continues to say the FCC has little

authority over the workings of that system, a system cable ops say is arcane,

outmoded and skewed toward bigger broadcast players.

Genachowski

applauded the relative lack of retrans blackouts in the most recent cycle,

something ACA execs saw somewhat differently.

The

chairman was addressing the ACA's annual summit, a chance for representatives

of smaller and mid-sized cable operators to take to the Hill to push for

retrans reform, among other things (coincidentally, the same week that

broadcasters are visiting their legislators and regulators to argue for leaving

retrans alone).

Asked

for his take on the latest round or retrans negotiations, Genachowski said:

"We were pleased that the number of blackouts and serious instances of

consumer disruption were minimal," he said. He also said he recognized it

took "real work" on the part of cable operators and broadcasters.

In

a briefing with reporters following the speech, ACA officials suggested that,

at least in the case of their members, it was not so much a case of having

worked it out as it was of eventual capitulation to broadcasters who have undue

power in the negotiation.

Colleen

Abdoulah, ACA chair and CEO of WoW! Internet, said that blackouts were not the

only barometer. "Competitively, you have no choice. Pretty much all of us

are in competitive markets, and if your competitor has this product, you've got

to have it. So you buck up, swallow enormous increases, pass what you can on to

customers and take the hit on your margins, which affects your ability to

provide advance services." Genachowski had earlier urged ACA members to

consider building out to unserved areas -- with government help -- as both a

business proposition and a community service.

"When

the chairman says we had a good retrans round," said Steve Friedman, past

ACA chairman and COO of Wave Broadband,

"the reason we didn't drop anything is we had no choice. In my company, we

don't do things to our customer."

Genachowski

took a bit off that rosy retrans outlook, conceding the FCC does not have a

"clear picture" of what was happening in those retrans deals, but was

getting in put. That includes from ACA, which has been pushing the commission

to ask for some of the contract terms cable ops are prevented from making

public due to broadcaster-imposed nondisclosure agreements.

While

Genachowski said the FCC had heard the concerns from ACA members and consumers,

which was why the FCC launched its retrans proceeding a year ago, he did not

suggest any action in that docket was forthcoming. He called it an opportunity

"to look at what the FCC's options are, the ways the marketplace has

changed over the years, and whether there are recommendations we can make to

Congress."

In

terms of those FCC options, he reiterated that the FCC's authority is

"very limited" to "revise the way the system works," or in

ACA's view, works to the benefit of broadcasters rather than consumers or cable

operators.

ACA

officials conceded Wednesday they did not expect help from the Hill in terms ofproposed legislation to sweep away retrans,

a bill that applauds but almost certainly won't pass. But they said it was

useful in keeping the conversation going, and saw some hope for FCC action in

Genachowski's recognition of the impact of retrans and other regs on smaller

operators.

While

the retrans docket is not likely to heat up anytime soon, the FCC could address

issues like joint retrans bargaining through its ownership rule or localism

reviews, or its review of program access rules.

Asked

about the FCC review of its dual analog/digital and HD carriage mandates

currently under review per a June 12 deadline, the chairman would only say that

if the record showed smaller operators should continue to get a waiver from the

HD mandate, that's what the FCC would do. No news flash there, but he used the

issue to make the point that the record matters. "Data-driven" has

been a mantra of the Genachowski commission nearly to the point of parody. He

said ACA should continue to make its case. "It is worth your time and

effort to make sure we have the record that we need. If we have the record,

we'll do the right thing."