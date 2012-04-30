Genachowski Names Wentzel, Mathias as Spectrum Policy Advisors
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has named two advisors to
help with, among other things, the FCC's spectrum policy and boosting mobile
broadband.
Renee Wentzel, a communications lawyer at Wiltshire &
Grannis, joins May 7. She will advise the chairman on wireless and technology
issues, including barriers to mobile broadband and unlicensed spectrum policy.
Charles Mathias, named special counsel, has been acting legal advisor and is the
former senior legal advisor to Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker, who exited
last spring to join Comcast/NBCU. Mathias will be responsible for public safety
and homeland security issues, as well as "certain" spectrum policy.
