Genachowski Names Wentzel, Mathias as Spectrum Policy Advisors

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has named two advisors to

help with, among other things, the FCC's spectrum policy and boosting mobile

broadband.

Renee Wentzel, a communications lawyer at Wiltshire &

Grannis, joins May 7. She will advise the chairman on wireless and technology

issues, including barriers to mobile broadband and unlicensed spectrum policy.

Charles Mathias, named special counsel, has been acting legal advisor and is the

former senior legal advisor to Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker, who exited

last spring to join Comcast/NBCU. Mathias will be responsible for public safety

and homeland security issues, as well as "certain" spectrum policy.