Genachowski Names New Top Legal Advisor
Rick
Kaplan has been named chief counsel and senior legal advisor to FCC Chairman
Julius Genachwoski. Kaplan replaces Bruce
Gottlieb, who, according to sources, is leaving to become general counsel for
Atlantic Media Group.
Kaplan
has been chief of staff to FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn and before that was
deputy coordinator of the DTV task force overseeing the transition to digital.
"Rick
brings a wealth of experience and achievement to the Commission -- as an
attorney, public servant, and successful entrepreneur," said FCC Chairman
Genachowski, who shares a similar resume of public service and private enterprise.
The
chairman also gave a shout-out to Gottlieb. "I am grateful for his
tireless efforts over the past year as my Chief Counsel, as well as during the
eight months he took a leave of absence from the agency to manage my Senate
confirmation process. Bruce will remain a trusted advisor and
friend."
Kaplan
is a former associate at law firm Sidley & Austin, a member of the Office
of the General Counsel at the U.S. House of Representatives, and ran his own
sports communications and management company from 1998 to 2005.
Gottlieb's
departure follows that of another top advisor, Colin Crowell, senior counselor
to the chairman, who exited last month.
