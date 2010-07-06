Genachowski Names New Top Legal Advisor

Rick

Kaplan has been named chief counsel and senior legal advisor to FCC Chairman

Julius Genachwoski. Kaplan replaces Bruce

Gottlieb, who, according to sources, is leaving to become general counsel for

Atlantic Media Group.

Kaplan

has been chief of staff to FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn and before that was

deputy coordinator of the DTV task force overseeing the transition to digital.

"Rick

brings a wealth of experience and achievement to the Commission -- as an

attorney, public servant, and successful entrepreneur," said FCC Chairman

Genachowski, who shares a similar resume of public service and private enterprise.

The

chairman also gave a shout-out to Gottlieb. "I am grateful for his

tireless efforts over the past year as my Chief Counsel, as well as during the

eight months he took a leave of absence from the agency to manage my Senate

confirmation process. Bruce will remain a trusted advisor and

friend."

Kaplan

is a former associate at law firm Sidley & Austin, a member of the Office

of the General Counsel at the U.S. House of Representatives, and ran his own

sports communications and management company from 1998 to 2005.

Gottlieb's

departure follows that of another top advisor, Colin Crowell, senior counselor

to the chairman, who exited last month.